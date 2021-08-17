A Buford woman led Braselton police on a multi-car chase recently that included the woman striking two officers’ vehicles.
Sydney Drew Lane, 27, 2705 Mall of Georgia Blvd., Buford, was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude after leading officers on a chase that ended on Endaville Rd.
Another occupant of the vehicle, Thomas E. White, 41, 4357 Pond Fork Rd., Gillsville, who had a warrant for his arrest out of Hall County, was also arrested, according to the report.
The chase began during a traffic stop for a tag-light violation, when Lane — with two passengers in her vehicle — reportedly drove off when asked by an officer to turn off the vehicle and hand the keys over.
Lane reportedly drove out of the parking lot of a hardware store and onto Liberty Church Rd.
Officers reached speeds of 83 mph chasing Lane, with one officer performing a PIT maneuver, causing Lane to spin out on the left shoulder of Endaville Rd.
According to the report, as officers exited their vehicles and approached Lane’s vehicle, she rammed an officer’s vehicle intentionally, causing damage to both vehicles. Lane then reversed, and reportedly rammed a road sign and made a left turn around another officer’s vehicle to return to Endaville Rd.
An officer then performed another PIT maneuver, according to the report, causing Lane to lose control of her vehicle and travel down the shoulder of the road into a front yard.
The officer then followed Lane’s vehicle back out of the driveway which led onto Endaville Rd. Another police vehicle then slid to a stop and was struck by Lane’s vehicle as she was leaving the driveway.
All suspects were then detained at gunpoint, according to the report. Methamphetamine, drug-related objects and numerous hypodermic needles were reportedly located in the vehicle.
Other charges related to this case included three counts of possession of methamphetamine, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of drug-related objects, unregistered vehicle, no proof of insurance, reckless driving and a taillight-requirement infraction.
ARRESTS
•Justin Keith Crutcher, 29, 14 Marlene Dr. Rome — possession of a Schedule I and II drug, possession of drug-related objects. Officers were called to a gas station to a report of a suspicious male in a bathroom. Police met with Crutcher, whose behavior was erratic, according to the report. Officers reportedly found a needle and plastic bags containing heroin on Crutcher.
•Corey Tarrel Clinton, 24, Dynasty Lane, Hiram — bench warrant (state), speeding, unregistered vehicle, suspended or revoked license and possession of marijuana (less than one ounce). Clinton was pulled over after reportedly traveling 87 mph. The decal on his tag and registration on his tag were expired, and it was also learned that Clinton had a warrant for his arrest in Paulding County, according to the report. The officer searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana and reportedly found the substance in a backpack.
•Yosub Addr Song, 29, 3998 Arrowfeather Ct., Buford — driving under the influence of alcohol; stopping, standing, parking prohibited. Officers responded to find Song parked in the middle of the road with his head slumped over in his vehicle, according to the report. They awoke Song and reportedly smelled alcohol in the vehicle when Song opened the door. Song later failed field sobriety tests, according to the report. He reportedly refused to submit a blood test.
•Anthony Eugene Platoni, 39, 6535 White Walnut Way, Braselton — driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs/inhalants and failure to maintain lane. Plantoni was pulled over for reportedly failing to maintain lane. An officer reported smelling alcohol on Plantoni when he was asked to exit the vehicle. Plantoni failed field sobriety tests, according to the report.
INCIDENTS
•death investigation on Yaupon Trail where a woman said she found her mother deceased when she went to wake her. The woman said her mother had recently been hospitalized with pneumonia.
•criminal trespass on Spout Springs Rd. where a man showed up at a grocery store from which he had been banned.
•hit-and-run where a man said his vehicle was struck on the I-85 exit 126 ramp by a motorist who initially agreed to wait at a gas station to await an accident report but left the scene. The man then called the other driver, as did an officer, according to the report. The driver reportedly told the man to contact him for the damages, but he hung up on the officer.
•drug investigation on Walnut Woods Dr. where a man was reportedly having a seizure. The man’s sister said he had smoke marijuana about an hour before seizing and believed the substance was laced. The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•theft on Reisling Dr. where a woman said her son’s school-issued computer was stolen.
•possession of drug-related objects on Fisk Falls Dr. where marijuana, a smoking pipe, rolling papers, three medal grinders and portable scale were reportedly found in a car after an officer investigated a suspicious vehicle. No one in the vehicle was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) due to an emergency call received by the officer during this incident.
•damage to vehicle on Exchange Way where a woman said a man keyed her vehicle in a restaurant parking lot, though she did not have any proof he committed the damage. The woman’s vehicle had a fresh, long scratch down the passenger’s side, according to the report. The incident reportedly began with a dispute over a parking spot.
•harassment on Noble Vines Dr. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend said he had taken a gun from a safe and threatened to come to the woman’s residence and shoot anyone there with her.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 53 where a motorist was pulled over for following too closely and marijuana was found in the vehicle.
