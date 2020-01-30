A Buford woman was recently arrested for trafficking methamphetamine after a stop in Hall County.
Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad Task Force Officers, working with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Division, culminated a narcotics distribution investigation with the arrest of Sandra Yisenia Martinez, 34, of Buford on Jan. 22.
The arrest occurred with a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Holland Dam Rd., in Flowery Branch.
"Officers had developed information establishing that the suspect was distributing methamphetamine and were able to make contact with her at the above location," according to a news release.
Inside the glove box of Martinez’ vehicle, officers located approximately 9 ounces (256 grams) of meth packaged in two bags. Additionally, $900 in cash was seized.
The approximate street value of the seized narcotics was $9,000.
Martinez was booked into the Hall County Jail on the charge of trafficking methamphetamine.
No further arrests are anticipated in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.