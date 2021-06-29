A Buford is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and first degree forgery in connection with an incident that occurred in Forsyth County.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced this week that warrants were issued for Michelle Leigh Desjardins, 41, of Buford, for one count of insurance fraud and one count of forgery in the first degree.
“Ms. Desjardins initiated an accidental medical policy claim for the maximum limit of $10,000,” said Commissioner King. “Upon investigation, it was discovered the medical documents were altered and pages omitted to portray that the incident in question took place on a later date than hospital records show. Fraud drives up insurance rates for all Georgians, and I am committed to bringing criminals like this to justice.”
Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.
Warrants were issued by a Forsyth County Judge on June 24.
