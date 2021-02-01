A female business owner told Commerce Police Department officers a woman that had had her car repossessed threatened to “kick her a$$” when she was told she couldn’t remove any personal items from inside the vehicle.
The female was at H&P Auto Sales on South Elm St., Commerce, on Thursday, January 28, removing personal items from the vehicle that had been repossessed the night before.
The business owner said she would allow the woman to get her items out of the vehicle if she would return the key to the vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•lost/mislaid property at Ingles, Ga. 334, Commerce, where a woman reported losing her debit card.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to obey a traffic control device on Hwy. 441 South at Hwy. 98, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, speeding and tag lights requirements violation on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at a Charleston Ave., Commerce, residence, where a man reported an on-going issue with his neighbor’s kids coming onto his property after being asked multiple times not to.
•missing person at Baker and Taylor Books, Mount Olive Rd., Commerce, where a Jefferson woman reported her 40-year-old daughter was last seen at this location and she had not been seen in two days.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, speeding and taillight/lenses requirements violation on Hwy. 441 at W.E. King Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•civil matter at the BP on South Elm St., Commerce, where a woman reported damage to the front bumper and hood, on both sides and on the rear when she got it back from an employee she had allowed to use it to get back and forth to work.
•speeding, driving without a valid driver’s license, no insurance and expired tag on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
