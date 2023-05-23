N1705P30008C.TIF

A man who lives on Hwy. 53 told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that a male claiming to be a police officer told him he had a warrant for his arrest and asked for his bank account numbers.

He said the male, who contacted him over the phone, told him he was wanted for involvement in money laundering and drug activity in Mexico and El Paso. The man said he had no ties to either place but was told he’d be arrested if he did not reveal his bank account information.

