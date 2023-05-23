A man who lives on Hwy. 53 told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that a male claiming to be a police officer told him he had a warrant for his arrest and asked for his bank account numbers.
He said the male, who contacted him over the phone, told him he was wanted for involvement in money laundering and drug activity in Mexico and El Paso. The man said he had no ties to either place but was told he’d be arrested if he did not reveal his bank account information.
The man said he “found the interaction odd” and hung up.
Other recent incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) included:
•identity fraud on Ashwood Lane where a woman said she received phone bills of over $1,800 from Verizon despite not being a customer. The company said someone used her social security number to open an account.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported a van parked at a location for an extended period.
•criminal trespass on Candler Dr. where a man said someone knocked his mailbox off its post and ran over it. He said he suspected his ex-wife but had no proof.
•mental subject on Liberty Bell Run where a woman with dementia reportedly had an episode.
•computer theft on Robert Dr. where someone reportedly hacked into a woman’s Instacart and ordered $245 worth of items.
•suicide threats on Walnut River Trail where a juvenile reportedly took pills following an argument with her parents after they took her cell phone. A medical unit determined the pills wouldn’t harm the juvenile.
•threats on Maple Leaf Court where a man reportedly sent threatening messages to a woman about a juvenile.
•dispute on New St. where a man reportedly attempted to repossess a woman’s vehicle without paperwork. According to the incident report, the man left the residence without towing the vehicle, but the truck’s towing apparatus struck the woman as he sped out of the yard. She reportedly denied treatment from emergency medical services workers.
•suspicious activity on Table Rock Ct. where a man said an intoxicated neighbor showed up at his residence by mistake. He said his neighbor spent three minutes getting back into his vehicle after being told he was at the wrong house. The man said he called law enforcement because he was concerned about the man driving while drunk. Deputies were reportedly unable to locate the intoxicated neighbor.
•theft on Skelton Rd. where a man said another man took his truck while he exited the vehicle to use the bathroom. He said the other man moved to the driver’s seat and drove away from the residence. The man said his cell phone and hunting rifle were inside the truck.
•dispute on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man said his intoxicated fiancee kicked open a locked bedroom door during an argument. He said he then went to his son’s room in another attempt to distance himself from her, but she also kicked open that door. The woman said she kicked open the doors to retrieve her phone from the man. She said her hand was smashed in the doorway while attempting to enter the man’s son’s room.
•sexual extortion on Chartwell Ct. where a woman said a man she’d interacted with through Instagram told her to send him $700 to avoid him sharing explicit photos she’d sent him. She said he threatened to post nude pictures of her on the social media site and tag her children, grandchildren and employers if she did not pay him.
•criminal trespass on Davenport Rd. where two homeless people living in vans in a parking lot were barred from the property. The two had reportedly refused to leave when asked.
