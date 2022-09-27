A man said someone claiming to be a public defender in Idaho called his Skelton Rd. residence and told him to send $10,000 for his grandson’s bail money.
The man told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that the caller told him his grandson was in jail after being involved in a head-on collision and required the money to have him released.
The man said he contacted his grandson, who said he was at school and had not been involved in a wreck.
No personal information was disclosed to the alleged scammer, according to the incident report.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•suspicious activity on Arbor Trace where a woman was reportedly walking around a neighborhood looking into homes while talking on a phone. The woman told a deputy she was getting exercise.
•information on Penny Ln. where a woman said her parents threatened to have her deported to Venezuela, saying they would lie to have her sent back. The woman also said her parents were verbally abusive but had never physically assaulted her.
•violation of a court order on Jaxco Ct. where a woman reportedly made contact with two juveniles despite a no-contact order.
•harassing communications on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said his ex-wife continues to text him about their child’s clothing despite being told not to contact him.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a speaker was reportedly stolen from Jackson County High School.
•missing person on Royal Crest Dr. where a woman said she was unable to contact her aunt who had a history of drug use. She was later located by her family, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Briarwood Ct. where a man said he received multiple emails about a bank account being opened in his name. The man said he contacted the bank and had the account closed, but was later alerted that a separate account had been opened in his name. He said no money was taken or personal information compromised.
•fight on Jaxco Junction where an administrator at Jackson County High School notified the JCSO of an altercation.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a computer was reported lost or stolen from Jackson County High School.
•dispute on Fern Ct. where a man said his adult step-son said he was going to “kill somebody.” The man’s step-son said he was “blowing off steam” and didn’t direct his comment toward anyone.
•agency assist on Manor Lake Circle where a memory care resident was reportedly combative with staff workers. The resident was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•unruly juvenile on Dumar Ln. where a juvenile reportedly threatened to harm his family members while they were asleep.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a man said another driver’s vehicle rolled back and struck his vehicle while traffic was stalled on the interstate. The man said he followed the vehicle as traffic began to move again but could not get the driver to stop.
•suspicious activity on Bill Watkins Rd. where a man reported an ammonia and rotten-egg-like smell and suspected drug activity at a nearby address.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 124 and Maddox Rd. where a man said the driver of an SUV struck his vehicle and continued driving.
