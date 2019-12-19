Braselton Police Department officers were recently called for a number of theft reports, including the theft of a camper.
Officers were called to Sparta Way on Dec. 3 for a report of theft by taking-auto and criminal damage.
A witness saw a white pickup truck drive through the gate at a self-storage facility, before hitching and towing a 30-foot Coachman camper.
The incident was captured on video.
Other theft reports included:
•felony theft by taking on Friendship Rd. where a four-wheeler was stolen.
•felony theft by taking on Thompson Mill Rd. where a golf cart was stolen from a construction site.
•felony theft by taking on Grand Hickory Dr. where someone stole a golf cart. It was later found overturned down an embankment. Barrow County fire personnel were called due to the gas and oil leaking into the river, but since it was less than 50 gallons, the Environmental Protection Agency was not notified.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•miscellaneous report on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman appeared to have died of natural causes.
•speeding in a work zone, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug-related objects on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for driving 80-miles-per-hour in a 60-mph construction zone. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and saw the driver throw out what appeared to be a lit cigarette. The driver was cited after officers found loose marijuana in the vehicle, along with a grinder.
•criminal trespass on BDC Pkwy. where a man was reported at a property despite no longer working there. He had previously become belligerent and went after another employee. He had left the scene before officers arrived.
•juvenile complaint on Grand Hickory Dr. where a 15-year-old girl left her residence without permission. She was at a friend's house and ultimately brought back to her residence.
•civil matter on Retreat Point Pkwy. where a woman said she was underpaid for a cleaning job.
•criminal trespass-damaged property on Golf Club Dr. where a box truck damaged a gate.
•criminal trespass-damaged property on Golf Club Dr. where an SUV damaged a gate.
•theft by deception on Riverwood Dr. where a man reported buying two pairs of shoes online for $396, but he never received the shoes.
•criminal trespass-damaged property on Silk Tree Pt. where a mailbox was damaged.
•damage to property on I-85 where a vehicle struck a bag that came off another vehicle, causing minor damage.
•criminal trespass-damaged property on Bald Cypress Dr. where a windshield was damaged.
•damage to property on Hwy. 211 where a vehicle received minor damage after a driver struck a block in a parking lot.
•theft by taking on Spout Springs Rd. where a tag was stolen off a vehicle.
•harassment on Silk Tree Pt. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend drove by her house. She confronted him and he reportedly got out of the vehicle and rang the doorbell before leaving the scene.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Tavares Levon Norah, 24, 3368 Briarglen Cir., Buford — driving under the influence (DUI)-drugs; stop/yield sign violation; and driving with suspended registration. Officers stopped Norah for running a stop sign. They smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and Norah and a passenger admitted to smoking the substance. Officers searched the vehicle and found suspected marijuana, a BB gun and a pistol, along with a scale. Norah was arrested following a field sobriety test.
•Alex Jeffery Ragsdale, 31, 5516 Oakfern Ct., Flowery Branch — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; DUI-alcohol; and DUI-endangering a child. Officers approached Ragsdale's parked vehicle after seeing a woman who appeared to be throwing up. Ragsdale said they had come from a Christmas party and she had too much to drink. Officers smelled marijuana and alcohol and noticed a young child in the back seat. Ragsdale said he had six beers and said he smoked marijuana. Officers also found the substance in his pocket. He was arrested after a field sobriety test. A family member picked up the child and woman.
