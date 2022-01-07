ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr announced Friday (Jan. 7) in a press release that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured the indictment of Demonte Engle on one charge of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude.
According to the release, this indictment follows the successful completion of an undercover operation conducted by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit with assistance from the Office of the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
“Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is proud to provide critical support to local law enforcement as they employ new and innovative methods for apprehending buyers before they reach potential victims,” said Carr. “We understand that to end this cycle of abuse and exploitation, we must work together to identify, locate, arrest and prosecute those who would engage in this criminal industry. We look forward to seeking justice in court.”
The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Gwinnett County grand jury, resulting in Engle’s indictment on Jan. 5. If convicted the charges could result in the maximum penalty of life in prison.
In 2021, the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated 25 cases, arrested 9 individuals, investigated and prosecuted 51 defendants, and rescued and assisted 107 victims.
