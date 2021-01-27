Braselton police were recently called after someone broke into a vehicle and took hundreds of dollars in cash.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called for the report of entering auto in the parking lot of a Spout Springs Rd. supermarket.
A woman reported someone broke a window on a vehicle and took $800.
The victim said she had placed the cash underneath other items, so it wasn't in plain view.
She suspected someone may have followed her from the bank, since no one would have known she had that cash in the vehicle.
A store manager had seen someone at the woman's vehicle, but said it looked like the suspect was talking to someone inside the vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•damage to a vehicle on Henry Braselton Dr. where an officer struck a concrete median.
•hit and run on Broadway Ave. where a man reported a dump truck struck his vehicle.
•theft on Jocelyn Dr. where someone took city water without a meter.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a stolen firearm was discovered in Atlanta.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce; taillight violation; and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle on I-85. Officers stopped a vehicle for a tag light violation and smelled marijuana inside. The driver was cited and released after taking a field-sobriety test. Officers found three joints in the door of the vehicle.
•speeding; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and possession of drug-related objects on I-85. Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding and they smelled marijuana in the vehicle. The substance was found and the driver was cited and released after taking a field sobriety test. A scale was also found.
•damage to a vehicle on Friendship Rd. where a woman struck two deer, causing moderate damage to her vehicle.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Ra'Mon Richard Leak, 18, 2229 Arlington Walk Ln., Grayson — speeding; reckless driving; turning movement/signal violation; possession of drug-related objects; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Leak was stopped for driving 102-miles-per-hour on I-85 and changing lanes without signalling. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance, along with a grinder and a pipe.
•Mackson Maurice Brodie, 30, 508 E. Parker St., Graham, N.C. — speeding; reckless driving; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Brodie was stopped for driving 101-mph on I-85. Officers later found suspected marijuana in the vehicle.
•Brett J. Gresham, 31, 4957 Spring Hill Dr., Sugar Hill — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and failure to maintain lane. Gresham was stopped after striking a crosswalk sign. Officers said he appeared to be passed out in the vehicle. Gresham reportedly smelled of alcohol and had other physical signs of impairment. He was arrested after a field sobriety test.
•Randy Michael Gammage, 39, 4397 McClure Dr., Oakwood — speeding; driving with suspended, cancelled or revoked registration; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and drugs in original container violation. Gammage was stopped for driving 67-mph on Hwy. 124. His vehicle also had suspended registration. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance, along with Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride pills.
•Robert William Martin, 34, 651 Walnut Woods Dr., Braselton — DUI-alcohol and open container. Martin reportedly struck another vehicle in a parking lot. Officers smelled alcohol on him and noticed other physical signs of impairment. He was arrested after refusing to take a field sobriety test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.