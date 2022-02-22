A Cedartown man arrested on an outstanding warrant charge was later found in possession of methamphetamine, according to a Braselton Police Department report.
Jamie Lee Love, 36, 180 Water Oak Dr., Cedartown, was arrested on the bench warrant charge after police responded to a Hwy. 53 location in response to a suspicious person at the address.
Love was approached by an officer and later arrested after the officer learned of a warrant for his arrest out of Gwinnett County.
Gwinnett County jail staff then reportedly located a bag containing a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine in Love’s front right pocket.
He was then charged with possession of methamphetamine.
OTHER ARRESTS
•Michael Gordon Blasco, 46, 650 Jefferson Blvd., Jefferson — reckless driving, speeding and laying drags. Blasco was reportedly pulled over and arrested after spinning his tires for five to six seconds, causing white smoke to rise from underneath the vehicle, and then driving 108 mph on I-85.
•Eric Leon Hernandez, 21, 4602 Rosemear Ct., Norcross — Herandez was arrested after being pulled over for reportedly driving the wrong way on a one-way street and failing to comply with an officer’s orders. Hernandez was also found in possession of marijuana after a search of his vehicle, according to the arrest report.
INCIDENTS
•hit-and-run on Legends Dr. where a woman said her vehicle was struck in a clubhouse parking lot.
•domestic disturbance on Summerall Circle where a man said his wife hit him several times and yelled at him. The man had no visible marks on him, according to the incident report.
•cruelty to children (third degree) on Grand Hickory Dr. where multiple adults were reportedly using profanity while arguing in front of children.
•criminal trespass on Summerbrook Rd. where a woman said someone drove through her yard, damaging her mailbox and step rail, and also drove through a neighboring yard as well, damaging a mailbox.
•miscellaneous report on Landon Ln. where a juvenile reportedly talked about harming himself. The juvenile was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for an emotional assessment.
•sexual battery on Grant Court where inappropriate touching between two juveniles was reported.
•sex offense on Madison Ave. where a woman said her son received a text with an explicit picture from an unknown number. The juvenile said some of his friends received the same text from the same number earlier in the day.
•speeding and possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) on I-85 where a motorist was cited for the offenses. An officer reportedly smelled marijuana during the traffic stop and searched the vehicle, finding marijuana in both a jar and bag, according to the incident report.
•overdose on Adams Ave. where a juvenile reportedly took a large amount of medication and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
•criminal trespass on Friendship Rd. where a man known to panhandle and drop his pants in a grocery store parking lot had reportedly returned to the area. The man was told by an officer to leave the property.
•miscellaneous report on Old Winder Hwy. where a man was seen trying to help an intoxicated woman into his vehicle but was unable to do so due to her level of impairment, according to an incident report. The man said he was trying to help the woman because she was too impaired to drive herself. The woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.