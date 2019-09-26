A church cemetery was reportedly vandalized last week.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the Hwy. 332 location for reports of vandalism to a place of worship (cemetery).
A man said someone removed and threw several flower placements from several grave markers. Officers said there wasn't any visible damage to the actual stones and markers and the church building wasn't damaged.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•theft by taking on Dumar Ln. where a man reported lawn care equipment was missing from his residence.
•identity theft on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman suspected someone had been using her information.
•battery on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman reported an incident with her boyfriend, who had reportedly been drinking and gotten out of control. A witness said at one point, the man ran out of the house naked. The man allegedly tried to get his girlfriend's cell phone while she was recording their argument. When she tried to get away, he allegedly tackled her.
•juvenile complaint on Joy Dr. where a 12-year-old boy allegedly grabbed his 9-year-old brother's shirt and grabbed him by the throat with his hands during a game of "cops and robbers."
•juvenile problem on Old Glory Rd. where a man reported juveniles cursed at his child. The juveniles said they got into an argument after the man's son flipped one of the juvenile's off.
•damage to property on Antrim Glen where a mailbox was damaged.
•verbal dispute on Duck Rd. where a couple argued after a woman ran her husband's vehicle off the road, causing damage.
•disturbance on Brighton Cir. where someone reported hearing gunshots.
•suspicious activity on Oxford Ln. where someone reported hearing banging on the door and the doorbell rang several times.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 at New Cut Rd. where a tree fell and a limb damaged the windshield.
•assist the Georgia State Patrol with a single-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 332. The driver said a deer ran out in front of him and he went off the road, flipping his vehicle down an embankment.
•identity theft on Edgewater Ct. where a man said someone used his information to obtain a cell phone and credit card.
•suspicious person on Stoneview Dr. where a man wandered around a neighborhood. He said he was looking for his girlfriend.
•mental health evaluation and verbal dispute on Ednaville Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital after a verbal argument. The woman had reportedly harmed herself in the past and the man she was arguing with was reportedly scared she would hurt herself.
•criminal trespass on Creekside Dr. where a woman reported a man showed up at her residence despite being told not to. She said he had been violent in the past and that she was afraid he was high on methamphetamine.
•assist the GSP on McNeal Rd. where officers assisted with a wreck.
•information on Davenport Rd. where a woman wanted advice on retrieving her property from her ex-boyfriend's residence.
•information on Hwy. 53 where officers found a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run. The driver of that vehicle said he saw a vehicle run onto the shoulder of the road, but said he was certain that neither the person nor the vehicle were damaged. He denied making contact with the other vehicle.
•unruly juvenile on Jackson Meadows Dr. where a juvenile who was "out of control" was taken to the hospital.
•information/theft on Adams Ave. where a man reported another man took five of his roofing contracts.
•information on Cedar Ridge Dr. where two men were "play fighting" and one of them hit his head on the floor, which caused a gash.
•information on Braselton Farms Tr. where a woman reported a 15-year-old boy contacted her 10-year-old daughter on social media.
•information on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a woman appeared to be under the influence and was dropping items in a store. She told officers she had a medical problem.
