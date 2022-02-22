A man said two chainsaws, a pole saw and two backpack blowers were reportedly stolen from his truck during a recent incident on Robert Dr.
The man said he didn’t know who would have taken the items and saw no suspicious activity from security cameras set up in the area.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) include:
•identity fraud on Ward Rd. where a woman reportedly received a notification from Cash App that her taxes were filed. The woman said she had not yet contacted the IRS and suspected that her boyfriend used her social security number without her permission.
•identity fraud on Manor Lake Circle where a man said multiple unauthorized charges appeared on his father’s bank account via his financial transaction card.
•theft on Hwy. 332 where a man said a 1960s model truck, hay baler and multiple oak boards were stolen from his property.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a student was reportedly harassed on Instagram.
•juvenile issue on Stoneview Rd. where a man said his son ran away from home. The juvenile was spotted by a deputy on Hwy. 332 and returned to his father, according to the incident report.
•fraud on Durham Dr. where a woman said she received notification from Amazon of an iPhone purchase that she did not make.
•dispute on Creekview Ct. where a juvenile said her parents got into a verbal altercation.
•agency assist and recovered stolen property on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a vehicle reported stolen out of Gwinnett County was located by Gwinnett County police, according to an incident report.
•dispute on Brighton Park Circle where a man said his wife hit him twice, scratched him and threw bottles of alcohol at him during a dispute. The man had marks on his forearm and bicep, according to the incident report. The man’s wife said the man had a history of mental and emotional abuse and that she threw bottles at him in self defense.
•juvenile issue on Registry Lane where a child reportedly broke a window.
•suicide threats on Stoneview Rd. where a man reportedly threatened to kill himself. The woman who notified the JCSO said the man suffers from PTSD, was intoxicated and had a handgun. The man, however, did not want to speak to deputies and told them he was fine, according to the incident report.
•theft on Hwy. 124 where a woman’s lost cellphone was reportedly given to the wrong person by a supermarket employee. The woman pinged the phone to a Meadow Creek Dr. address, but a deputy was unable to make contact with anyone at the residence.
•juvenile issue on Arbor Trace where a female reportedly did not want to leave a residence with her father.
•agency assist on New Cut Rd. to a house fire where the homeowner reportedly put the fire out.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a car was left in a turning lane facing traffic. A driver reported the vehicle after nearly striking it.
•fraud on Morris Creek Dr. where a woman said five AT&T business lines were opened in her name and that she was charged $3,493.
