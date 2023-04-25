N2110P36001C.TIF

Braselton police recently arrested a Lawrenceville man who reportedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Hwy. 124.

Ashawn Martinez Nelson, 22, 2743 Herrington Woods Ct., Lawrenceville, was booked on charges of feeling or attempting to elude (felony), obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to drive a vehicle on the right side of the roadway, no proof of insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle and a headgear violation. According to the arrest report, an officer attempted to stop Nelson near Haverty’s Distribution Center on Hwy. 124 for driving his motorcycle with no tag.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.