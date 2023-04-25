Braselton police recently arrested a Lawrenceville man who reportedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Hwy. 124.
Ashawn Martinez Nelson, 22, 2743 Herrington Woods Ct., Lawrenceville, was booked on charges of feeling or attempting to elude (felony), obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to drive a vehicle on the right side of the roadway, no proof of insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle and a headgear violation. According to the arrest report, an officer attempted to stop Nelson near Haverty’s Distribution Center on Hwy. 124 for driving his motorcycle with no tag.
During the chase, Nelson reportedly drove off-road after officers attempted a rolling roadblock, and he later intentionally struck a patrol vehicle. He reportedly continued to flee by driving on the wrong side of the roadway and into oncoming traffic.
An officer eventually forced Nelson off the road near Spout Springs Rd. while another officer got Nelson off the bike and onto the ground, where he handcuffed him.
During the pursuit, an officer reportedly drove into a ditch in front of Mill Creek High School while attempting to direct Nelson off the road, causing damage to the patrol vehicle.
Other recent arrests reported to Braselton police included:
•Jean Mary Jean, 44, 419 Hurricane Shoals Rd. B1, Lawrenceville — Jean was arrested after reportedly showing signs of intoxication, providing a breath sample of .254 on an alcohol sensor and attempting to enter a marked patrol vehicle.
•Anthony August Riola, 19, 285 Broadmoor Dr., Braselton — loitering and prowling. Riola was arrested after security footage reportedly showed him ringing his neighbors’ doorbell and standing on their front porches during early-morning hours.
•Wilman Sigfredo Castillo Leiva, 25, 615 Ridgewood Ave., Gainesville — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and open container. Castillo Levia was arrested after reportedly registering a .152 on an alcosensor during a traffic stop. He was reportedly unable to stand without assistance. According to a Gwinnett County officer, Castillo Leiva failed to maintain his lane of travel approximately 10 times, nearly hit a median wall while driving on I-85 and drove at erratic speeds.
•Tucker Ingram Watts, 26, 948 Sand Town Rd., Washington — warrant service. Watts reportedly approached an officer and told him he “thought he had a warrant.” The officer checked Watts’ information, confirmed a warrant out of Whitfield County for terroristic threats and placed him under arrest.
•Maurice Tony Holmes, 42, 6914 White Walnut Way, Braselton — criminal trespass and simple battery. Holmes was arrested after a woman said Holmes attempted to push her son off of a balcony after he stopped Holmes from hitting her. She said Holmes was highly intoxicated. The woman’s daughter reportedly witnessed Holmes attempt to shove the male off the balcony. Holmes also reportedly damaged the garage during the incident.
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•theft on Silk Tree Pt. where a woman said her roommate’s grandson opened her lock box with a knife and stole her engagement ring. She said he had stolen items from her previously. According to the incident report, her roommate’s grandson denied taking the ring, and the woman later said she found the ring in the box. The grandson denied returning the ring while police were on the scene.
•drug investigation on I-85 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) after being pulled over for speeding.
•information on Retreat Point Pkwy. where a man was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license after he reportedly swerved and damaged a mailbox. The man reportedly swerved his work van after a gate arm at the front of a neighborhood came down on his van, causing it to break. An officer investigated the incident and learned the man had no license.
•domestic disturbance on Bald Cypress Dr. where a woman reportedly yelled at a man who reportedly slept while an infant was screaming.
•welfare check on Thompson Mill Rd. where police reportedly found an intoxicated man passed out in the grass near a restaurant. According to the incident report, he became combative with emergency medical service workers who tended to him.
•criminal damage to property on Broadway Ave. where a woman fired from a business reportedly threw items in the warehouse. She allegedly threw flowerpots, damaged four doors to the main entrance and shattered a window. Security footage reportedly confirmed the incident. An employee said he wanted to pursue charges against the woman.
•death investigation on Grand Hickory Dr. where a man died of what appeared to be a drug overdose, according to the incident report.
•reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to yield right-of-way, turning movement violation and failure to maintain lane on I-85 where a driver tried to flee law enforcement officers. The chase ended near Exit 115 on I-85, where a state trooper performed a PIT maneuver to stop the driver, who was taken to the hospital due to injuries after crashing. Warrants were reportedly taken out against the driver.
