Child pornography was reportedly found on devices at a Riverview Pkwy. address in Braselton with the teenage suspect in the case turning himself in.
According to Braselton Police, Luther Shelton Pendley, 17, surrendered to authorities Aug. 31 and was incarcerated in the Hall County jail.
One charge of child pornography, computer or electronic, was listed on an incident report provided by Braselton police.
According to the incident report, a Braselton police officer was forwarded a case from the National Center for Missing Exploited Children (NCMEC) on Aug. 17. Braselton police Major Michael Steffman said an investigation followed and a search warrant was executed Aug. 30, during which child pornography was found on “a couple of devices” that were property of Pendley.
Multiple officers from the Braselton Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene. Warrants were taken out that evening, and Pendley turned himself in on Aug. 31.
He was released on bond Sept. 1, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Steffman said the case is still under investigation.
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Fletcher Adam McMillan, 18, 3015 Clover Rd. NW Concord, North Carolina — speeding and reckless driving. McMillan was reportedly driving 118 mph in a 70 mph zone.
•Timothy Matthew Campbell, 35, 1803 Gravier St., New Orleans, Louisiana — public intoxication, obstruction or hindering a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct. Braselton police responded to a grocery store parking lot where Campbell was reportedly intoxicated. He reportedly cursed at an officer during his arrest, refused to leave the patrol car when it arrived at the Hall County Jail and had to be pulled out of the vehicle. Campbell also had to be secured against a wall while at the jail, according to the report.
•Chase James Burrell, 35, 154 Mandy Ln., Braselton — marijuana possession (less than one ounce); possession of drug-related objects; purchase, possession, manufacture and sale of a controlled substance or marijuana, sales of a Schedule III, V, VI substance. Police responded to a hotel to a report of a man “smoking drugs in a vehicle” where they found Burrell. An officer reportedly smelled marijuana coming from Burrell's vehicle upon reaching him. A search of his vehicle reportedly uncovered marijuana, baggies for packaging, scales, two crystal blocks suspected to be a Schedule II drug and $1,806.
•Benjamin Karl Sullivan, 48, 411 Samuel Adams Circle SW, Concord, North Carolina — speeding, marijuana possession with intent to distribute. Sullivan was pulled over after reportedly traveling 88 mph in a 70 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the responding officer smelled marijuana and a search of the vehicle revealed nine plastic bags of marijuana in a backpack. Marijuana was also found in the glove box of the vehicle, as well as in a satchel.
•Allison Early Hozman, 51, 9523 Rushmore Circle, Braselton — driving under the influence of alcohol, too fast for conditions, stop sign and yield sign violation. Hozman was stopped after reportedly accelerating through a stop sign and driving at a “high rate of speed,” according to the arrest report, as an officer attempted to catchup to her vehicle. During the subsequent traffic stop, the officer smelled alcohol in the vehicle and asked Hozman to perform a field sobriety test, which she failed, according to the report. Hozman reportedly refused to provide a breath sample.
•Thomas Jordan Key, 29, 190 Hobbs St., Royston; Megan Lee Palmer, 28, 300 Loudermilk Ln., Demorest — possession of a Schedule I and II substance, possession of drug-related objects, loitering or prowling. Key and a woman were questioned after being found sleeping in a vehicle at a hotel. A small prescription bottle containing tin foil and small plastic bags were found, along with a hypodermic needle containing a brown liquid. Key said the prescription bottle contained heroin. A brown paper bag containing four Houdini metal pipes and empty hypodermic needles were later found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.