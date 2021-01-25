Commerce Police Department officers responded to a burglary on Wednesday, January 20, at the city’s public works shop on Waterworks Rd.
A chain saw, weed eater and leaf blower were stolen during the burglary. A pair of hedge clippers were found stuck in the fence alongside the property.
The missing items were inside the building and there was no forced entry into the building.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•possession of methamphetamine on South Elm St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to property on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a man reported the inside of his trailer had been damaged.
•criminal trespass at a Homer Rd., Commerce, residence, where two females reported a man had entered their home while they were asleep.
•accident involving a deer on Ila Rd., Commerce.
•warrant served at the Hart County Jail, Jones St., Lavonia, where a male was picked up.
•theft by taking at a Charleston Ave., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her neighbor took wooden surveying stakes from her property.
•domestic dispute at a Crossing Pl., Commerce, residence, between a woman and her ex-boyfriend.
•theft by receiving stolen property, buy, sell, etc. a motor vehicle or part on which the serial numbers have been removed, tag cover violation and acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identity of a vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious incident on Waterworks Rd. at Minish Dr., Commerce, where a woman reported she was being followed by a male as she was driving on several streets in the city.
•warrant executed on Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•lost/mislaid property at Northridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, Medical Center Dr., Commerce, where a woman reported her wallet missing.
•burglary at a North Broad St., Commerce, residence, where a man reported several tools had been stolen from inside the residence.
•aggravated assault, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and cruelty to children at a Cotton St., Commerce, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between husband and wife.
•driving without a valid driver’s license, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and tag/registration requirements violation on Ila Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at a Park St., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her pistol missing from inside her purse.
•domestic dispute at a State St., Commerce, residence, between a woman and her son.
•financial transaction card fraud at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported someone had withdrawn $300 from her savings account without her permissions.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and too fast for conditions on Hwy. 441 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
