A man from Cleveland was killed and his passenger was injured in a traffic accident in East Hall County Thursday, April 14, according to a press release.
The single-vehicle crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Lula Rd. near Julian Wiley Rd.
Traffic investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office determined the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling northbound in a curve on Lula Rd. when the vehicle left the roadway. Investigators say the driver overcorrected and then lost control of the car. The vehicle rolled onto its roof and into a tree.
The driver, David Lendon Brooks, 62, of Cleveland, died as a result of injuries he suffered in the crash.
A passenger in the vehicle, Kenneth Lamar Prophet, 32, of Cleveland, sustained non-life threatening injuries.
