A substance believed to be crack cocaine was reportedly found inside an 18-wheeler after being towed following an accident.

According to a recent incident report filed by Braselton police, the 18-wheeler had reportedly run off the roadway and was towed to an impound lot. A wrecker company employee then reportedly notified police of a suspicious piece of burned aluminum foil found in the center dash. An officer inspected the aluminum foil and reportedly found a piece of white-colored rock believed to be crack cocaine.

