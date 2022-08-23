A substance believed to be crack cocaine was reportedly found inside an 18-wheeler after being towed following an accident.
According to a recent incident report filed by Braselton police, the 18-wheeler had reportedly run off the roadway and was towed to an impound lot. A wrecker company employee then reportedly notified police of a suspicious piece of burned aluminum foil found in the center dash. An officer inspected the aluminum foil and reportedly found a piece of white-colored rock believed to be crack cocaine.
Due to the vehicle being removed from the scene and breaking the direct chain of custody, the substance was placed into evidence for destruction, according to the incident report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•theft by taking on Silke Tree Pt. where a woman said multiple Amazon packages were stolen from her residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Noble Vines Dr. where a woman said her parked vehicle was struck but was unsure of who caused the damage. She said she later located the vehicle she believed struck her automobile.
•battery on Grand Hickory Dr. where a juvenile female said her brother, also a juvenile, punched her multiple times, leaving her with a bloody nose and swollen lip. Law enforcement initially planned to take the male to a youth detention center, but he was instead transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton after threats of suicide, according to the incident report.
•damage to a vehicle on Braselton Pkwy. where a man said his vehicle sustained damage after he swerved off the road to avoid a car that came over the center line. The vehicle’s back right tire and rim were reportedly damaged.
•fraud on Spout Springs Rd. where a man said $6,000 was transferred from his savings account to his checking account without his authorization and then another $7,000 was transferred while he was on the phone with a bank representative.
•damage to a vehicle where three vehicles collided in a carwash tunnel. A driver involved in the accident said the vehicle at the front of the line stopped in front of him, causing him to run into the rear of that vehicle and the vehicle behind him to strike the rear of his vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle reportedly left the scene. He was later contacted and said he was unaware of any contact between the vehicles. Video footage showed his vehicle rolling back on the carwash track and hitting the vehicle behind him.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a man said someone cut the copper from his air conditioning unit twice.
•damage to property on Grand Hickory Dr. where a man said his mailbox was knocked off its post. The man’s daughter said she saw a group of juvenile females on a golf cart hit the mailbox and continue driving.
•possession of a Schedule I or II substance on Hwy. 53 where a passenger during a traffic stop admitted to having Percocet pills without a prescription. The passenger said he was taking the medication due to back and neck pain. According to the incident report, a bottle with no label reportedly contained seven pills, while a prescription bottle contained 15 pills. According to the incident report, officers did not believe the passenger intended to distribute the Percocet and the pills were destroyed.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 211 where drugs and drug-related objects reportedly left by a hotel guest were confiscated by Braselton police. Hotel staff said the U.S. Marshal’s Office had previously attempted to serve a warrant on the guest in connection with a murder, but the suspect was not there at the time of the warrant. Marshals, however, reportedly found the narcotics and related objects.
•fraud on Hwy. 124 where a man reportedly learned that someone was posing as the owner of a home he was interested in renting. The man said he provided his name, address, date of birth and driver’s license information on a rental application but did not transfer any money.
•domestic disturbance on Lakeshore Circle where a woman said her husband would not allow her to leave their residence and had removed parts from her car to prevent her from driving away. The woman said she did not want to stay at the home because her husband uses drugs. Her husband said he didn't want her to leave because he feared for her mental state and ability to operate a vehicle. Officers, who’d previously responded to the residence for a mental health issue involving the woman, determined that the woman was under the influence of methamphetamine and experiencing paranoia symptoms.
•domestic disturbance on Noble Vines Dr. where a married couple reportedly got into a physical altercation. The husband reportedly had two small abrasions on his arm, which he said his wife inflicted. The wife accused her husband of taking her phone and grabbing her arm during the dispute. The woman reportedly had redness on her left arm. She said her husband deleted a camera phone video of the altercation. No arrests were made due to conflicting statements, injuries inconsistent with their statements and no witnesses.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported to Braselton police were:
•Michael Deogracis Wood, 41, 1533 Iris Glen Ln., Hoschton — Wood reportedly walked out of a Hwy. 53 restaurant without paying for a $60 meal. He reportedly told restaurant staff he was going to his truck for his wallet but left. A photo of Wood’s vehicle and tag allowed law enforcement to identify him and locate his address, where he was arrested.
•Elmer Bryan Martin, 42, 3834 Chadwick Dr., Flowery Branch — possession of a Schedule I substance, reduction in speed in work zone violation, possession of a weapon while in the commission of certain crimes. Martin was arrested on drug charges after reportedly being found in possession of THC vape pen cartridges during a traffic stop for speeding. His vehicle was searched after an officer reported smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle. Martin, who was reportedly carrying a Glock 23, was also charged with possession of a firearm while committing a crime.
