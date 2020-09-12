A Gainesville man was recently arrested on rape and other charges following a collaborative child molestation investigation.
Raymond Daniel Morales, 39, a registered sex offender, was taken into custody on Sept. 9 at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.
The HCSO investigation began on May 28, when investigators received notice from the Flowery Branch Police Department about a molestation case its officers were working. Police investigators had determined that some of the incidents occurred in unincorporated Hall County while others happened in Flowery Branch.
Investigators from the HCSO and police department obtained arrest warrants for Morales on Wednesday, Sept. 9, each agency with its own charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
"According to the initial investigation by both departments, Morales committed the offenses against the same female child between April of 2017 and December of 2018," the HCSO said in a news release. "The crimes occurred at Morales’ home in the 3,000 block of Cub Circle in the county and at the victim’s previous residence in Flowery Branch. Morales knew the victim."
The crimes remain under investigation.
