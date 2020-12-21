The Hall County Sheriff's Office exceeded its goal in its annual Christmas Bicycle Program.
Sheriff Gerald Couch, other members of the agency’s command staff and deputies distributed the bicycles at the HCSO headquarters on Friday, Dec. 18.
Santa was on hand to help greet families and load the shiny new bikes into vehicles. Bikes were also delivered to the homes of those families that couldn't be present at the event.
The HCSO provided 112 bicycles to those in need at no cost to them. In addition to 37 individual families, the effort provided bicycles to the Edmondson-Telford Child Advocacy Center, Hall-Dawson CASA Program and Hall County Victim Services.
The HCSO has raised funding for the program through the Sheriff’s Show & Shine summer car show and donations from deputies and the community. The car show was cancelled this year due to the pandemic, but support from local businesses and individuals helped push the program past its $10,000 goal.
“We knew the program would be difficult to pull off this year,” Sheriff Couch said. “That difficulty is the exact reason the bicycles for families were so important this year. We feel blessed that so many have stepped up to support the program to help us provide a little Christmas joy for many children who would have otherwise been without gifts.”
