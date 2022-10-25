N1805P37004C.TIF

An off-road truck received significant damage at a construction site on John Randolph Dr., according to a report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO). Two excavators on the site were also reportedly damaged.

A job site manager told the JCSO that someone entered the construction site and used one of the excavators to damage the off-road truck. The truck reportedly sustained damage to the cab, windshield and hood, totaling an estimated $150,000. The excavator damage was an estimated $10,000, according to the incident report.

Locations

