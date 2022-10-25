An off-road truck received significant damage at a construction site on John Randolph Dr., according to a report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO). Two excavators on the site were also reportedly damaged.
A job site manager told the JCSO that someone entered the construction site and used one of the excavators to damage the off-road truck. The truck reportedly sustained damage to the cab, windshield and hood, totaling an estimated $150,000. The excavator damage was an estimated $10,000, according to the incident report.
The job site manager also said multiple pieces of equipment had been moved around. He said video showed equipment being moved, but that was unsure if the footage showed anything specific about the suspects. An investigator pulled partial fingerprints off the equipment, according to the incident report.
Other incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•dispute on Wilbur Dr. where a woman said her teenage daughter called a deputy after having her cell phone taken away.
•theft on Redfish Way where a pallet of hardy board siding was reportedly taken from a home construction site.
•fraud on Mead Ct. where a woman said a package with her name on it containing two erasers was delivered to her brother’s house. The woman said she had not ordered the items.
•dispute on Tiffany Dr. where a man said a woman, who was in a vehicle parked in front of his yard, was taking a survey despite “no soliciting” signs being posted at the front of the neighborhood. He said the woman left but that her mother showed up and became aggressive towards him, saying he had harassed her daughter. The man was informed that the solicitation sign was a homeowner’s association issue and that the woman’s actions were not illegal.
•juvenile issue on Stoneview Dr. where a juvenile with reported mental disorders ran away but was found by a nearby resident.
•harassing communications on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman said her mother had been sending her messages threatening to take her child.
•juvenile issue on Dunmar Ln. where a woman said her son hurt the family dog and cursed and yelled at her. She said the yelling lasted for an hour. She said her son then became aggressive verbally again during dinner.
•damage to a vehicle on J.D. Brooks Rd. where a man said he wrecked his vehicle, which rolled into a field, after swerving to avoid a vehicle that had entered his lane.
•unruly juvenile on Stoneview Dr. where a man said his son ran away from home after an argument between the two.
