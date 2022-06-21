A Forsyth County man employed by the contractor that provides food services for the Hall County Jail has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery in connection with assaults on female inmates at the jail, according to a press release.
Charles Henry Rice, 49, of Cumming is an employee of Trinity Food Service, a company that contracts meal services for the Hall County Jail. He worked as a cook at the jail and had supervision over the three victims, who worked as trustees in the kitchen. According to investigators, the assaults occurred between Thursday, June 16, and Saturday, June 18.
Trinity Food Service has cooperated fully with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
“When we became aware of these reported assaults, our jail staff took immediate action to make sure the suspect had no further contact with our inmates,” said Sheriff Gerald Couch. “I will not tolerate this kind of behavior from any employee. Further, I commend the women who reported these actions to our staff.”
Rice is being held at the Hall County Jail under a bond of $17,100. He is not incarcerated with the general jail population.
