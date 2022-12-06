A convenience store manager on Hwy. 53 was reportedly punched in the face by an angry customer following a confrontation over a lack of ice cream toppings.
Braselton Police reportedly located and arrested Estella G. Kaiser, 40, 411 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton, after the alleged incident and charged her with simple battery.
According to the arrest report, multiple witnesses said Kaiser and a male entered the store and purchased ice cream but became angry after learning that ice cream toppings were unavailable.
The two reportedly called the manager lazy for not putting the toppings out. The two exited the store after being told to leave, but returned cursing and yelling at employees, according to the arrest report. Kaiser then reportedly threw her ice cream at the manager and punched her in the face. The male confronted another employee, attempting to instigate a fight, according to the arrest report. He was cited for disorderly conduct and barred from the store.
Kaiser and the male were located briefly after police were called to the scene.
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton Police include:
•Nicole Nannette Black, 28, 4153 Warren Rd., Flowery Branch — theft by shoplifting and possession of a Schedule I, II substance. Black was arrested for reportedly putting beauty products in her purse and in fleece blankets at a store and opening and eating food items. She was also reportedly found in possession of a white-powdered substance. Black appeared to be high on drugs and resisted arrest when encountering police, according to the arrest report.
Recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•agency assist on Shirley Rd. in Gainesville where a passenger was seriously injured in an accident investigated by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, according to the incident report. The driver was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol with several spilled alcoholic beverages found in the vehicle. The driver was also reportedly driving too fast for conditions and failed to maintain their lane of travel. The accident investigation is still ongoing, according to the report.
•theft on Exchange Way where a woman who was asked to take six bags to a bank but only returned with five bags and five deposit slips. The woman said the missing bag had fallen between her vehicle seat, but she never returned with the bag, according to the incident report.
•traffic stop on I-85 where a motorist was cited for marijuana possession (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects and improperly displaying her license plate.
