A convenience store manager on Hwy. 53 was reportedly punched in the face by an angry customer following a confrontation over a lack of ice cream toppings.

Braselton Police reportedly located and arrested Estella G. Kaiser, 40, 411 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton, after the alleged incident and charged her with simple battery.

