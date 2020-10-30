A Buford man and woman were found dead Thursday, Oct. 29, after a large hardwood tree crashed through the roof and wall of their residence. The incident occurred on W. Garner Street, NW.
"Firefighters and police were called to the address at 12:26 p.m. after the brother of the male occupant was unable to reach anyone at the house and drove to the location to check on them," said Capt. Tommy Rutledge with Gwinnett County Fire. "He discovered the tree on the house and vehicles in the driveway. The man was unable to gain access to the bedroom due to the damage and was not able to make contact with his brother."
The couple was found in bed and were pinned by the trunk and limbs of the tree. They were deceased at the scene.
"Crews found the roof collapsed over the majority of the structure and immediately worked to gain a visual inside the bedroom," Rutledge added. "The Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team assessed the structural integrity and began recovery operations."
It's not clear what time the tree fell, but Rutledge said it is believed to have happened when Tropical Storm Zeta moved its way through the area on Thursday, Oct. 29.
"This is a very tragic situation for the family and the community," Rutledge said. "The incident demonstrates the magnitude of the powerful wind gusts during the aftermath of Tropical Storm Zeta."
