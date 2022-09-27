A drunk golf cart driver reportedly struck and injured a woman and her husband as they were tending to a utility trailer at a Crimson King Dr. residence.
James Patrick Reuter, 44, 2455 Red Wine Oak Dr., Braselton, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and serious injury by vehicle.
According to an arrest report field by Braselton police, the man and his wife were strapping down furniture to the utility trailer when Reuter traveled toward them on the cart. The woman, who first saw Reuter, attempted to move but was reportedly struck and thrown. The cart then traveled up the trailer and reportedly struck the man in the back, pushing his chest into the furniture on the trailer.
Both were treated by EMS while an officer spoke with Reuter, who reportedly showed “obvious” signs of impairment. Reuter said he was unsure of how much alcohol he’d consumed. He reportedly refused a field-sobriety test and was then placed under arrest.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests reported to Braselton police include:
•Caleb Raphael Adams, 24, 7083 Grand Hickory Dr., Braselton — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Adams was arrested after being identified as a convicted felon and reportedly being found in possession of a rifle in his vehicle. He was approached by officers after his vehicle was seen parked in an intersection with the reverse lights on, according to the arrest report. Adams was reportedly passed out in the driver’s seat. He told officers he was on medication and that the firearm was not his. A check by dispatch confirmed that Adams was a convicted felon, according to the arrest report.
•Sanford Ros Jackson, 38, 186 Fairlane Dr., Jefferson — failure to maintain lane, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, duty to report an accident with injuries, obstruction of highways or streets, open container, distracted driver and hit-and-run. Jackson was arrested after reportedly wrecking his vehicle on I-85 and leaving the scene. Open cans of beer were found in the vehicle, according to the arrest report. Jefferson police later located him at his Jefferson residence, and Braselton officers responded to that address. Jackson told police he wrecked his vehicle while looking back at his dog in the vehicle. He said he left the vehicle to search for his dog, who had run away from the scene. Jackson admitted to consuming four beers, according to the report. Jackson was arrested on multiple charges, but not for DUI due to a blood-kit issue. Hospital staff reportedly said they could not perform a blood draw due to an already-opened blood kit provided by police. Staff said they could not perform the draw despite the kit being opened inside the hospital by an officer while being recorded by body camera.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported by Braselton police include:
•lost property on Yvette Way where a man said his vehicle tag was possibly stolen.
•traffic stop on I-85 North were a motorist was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) after being pulled over for speeding. The vehicle was searched after it reportedly smelled like marijuana. The substance was found inside a Yeti container, according to the incident report. The motorist was also cited for speeding.
•domestic disturbance on Bordeaux Way where a woman said a man living with her was trying to kill her. The woman said the man came home drunk and angry, told her to leave because his wife was coming over and then kicked and choked her. The woman asked to be transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, but reportedly had no injury marks after being checked out by EMS. The man said he made no physical contact with the woman. No signs of a struggle were observed in the home, according to the incident report. No arrest was made due to conflicting statements and no signs of injuries.
•domestic disturbance on Hwy. 124 where a man and woman reportedly got into a verbal dispute and tossed luggage out of their vehicle.
