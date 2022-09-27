N2105P43003C.TIF

A drunk golf cart driver reportedly struck and injured a woman and her husband as they were tending to a utility trailer at a Crimson King Dr. residence.

James Patrick Reuter, 44, 2455 Red Wine Oak Dr., Braselton, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and serious injury by vehicle.

