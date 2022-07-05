A woman said a man, who she believed worked for an internet provider, became irate with her and then made death threats to her husband during phone conversations related to their internet service.
The reported incident, filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), took place at the couple’s Crest Club Dr. residence.
The woman said the man claimed her account was deactivated, and when she provided proof of payment, she said the man became irate and called her a liar and “f----- crazy.” She said her husband then called the man, who told him he would come to their residence and kill him and his family.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•agency assist on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a woman with dementia was reportedly combative. She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, according to an incident report.
•criminal trespass on Pocket Rd. where a woman reported that a female who has been barred from her property returned to her residence.
•fraud on Prestwick Dr. where a woman said $4,700 was withdrawn from her account after she spoke with a man she believed to be an employee of PayPal. During the conversation, she provided the last four digits of her social security and her bank account number. The woman said she was also asked to type several numbers on her phone, which she believes allowed the man to access her phone and download an app to access her bank account.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a man said an adult male on a four-wheeler came onto his property. He said the male drives the four-wheeler in the roadway everyday and has also been on property next to his home.
•violation of a court order on Fern Ct. where a woman said her ex-husband continues to come to her house, asking to see their children.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a man said his intoxicated son yelled and cursed at him.
•theft on William Freeman Rd. where a man reported a firearm missing from his vehicle.
•dispute on Montvale Dr. where a woman said she and her husband got into an argument, which led to an argument between her husband and her father.
