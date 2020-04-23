Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were recently called for disputes and damage surrounding the Coronavirus situation. Reports in Braselton and Hoschton included:
•dispute on Brighton Park Cir. where a woman reported her juvenile neighbors rode their bikes too close to her children who were playing basketball. She was concerned they weren't following social distancing guidelines. The juveniles' parents said it was unintentional and that the complainant's children play basketball in the road.
•information on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a business was price gouging. The complainant said bought $78 worth of toilet paper and felt as though she paid too much, but the business wouldn't refund the money. She was referred to the Georgia Department of Law Consumer Protection Division.
•damage to property on William Freeman Rd. where a man reported his adult son punched a vehicle, causing damage. The incident occurred after the son's mother was sent home from the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. The man called the son on the way home, so he could make other living arrangements during the woman's 14-day quarantine. But the son later returned to the residence, so his father asked him to leave for his wife's safety and others. The son reportedly got into his face and punched the hood of a vehicle as he was leaving, causing a dent.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a man was upset that his son was not following the shelter-in-place order and putting him and children at the residence in danger.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•information on Maddox Rd. where school staff asked officers to check on a family after a student didn't log in for remote schooling.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted with a three-vehicle wreck. EMS transported one woman.
•information on Venture Ct. where school staff asked officers to check on a student since they hadn't had contact when them since school was closed.
•welfare check on Freedom Pkwy. where officers checked on a man who made threats online about harming himself. Officers spoke with him via phone and he denied wanting to harm himself.
•welfare check on Cambridge Farms Dr. where officers checked on a man who has cancer and hadn't been seen by his neighbors. He was OK, but hadn't felt well.
•theft by taking on Pocket Rd. where someone reported a family member took a vehicle without permission. One of the complainants had warrants, but the man said the warrants were for an uncle who uses his information with law enforcement when he gets in trouble.
•dispute on New Liberty Church Rd. where a cat was shot in the leg and taken to the veterinarian. The complainant suspected the neighbor was a suspect.
•dispute on Meadow Vista Ln. where neighbors got into an argument, cursing and screaming at one another.
•welfare check on Moons Bridge Rd. where officers called Adult Protective Services after checking on a wheelchair-bound man in poor living conditions.
•theft by taking on Berry Hill Ln. where someone took a tag off a trailer.
•alarm on Jefferson Ave. where a security company saw a forklift being driven at an apartment complex that is under construction, but there wasn't supposed to be anyone working.
•agency assist on I-85 South where officers assisted with a semi-trailer fire.
•suspicious activity on Kerby Cir. where someone saw three people at their neighbor's residence during the night. They were reportedly wearing black masks and knocked, but left when no one answered.
•harassing communications on Lamar Ln. where someone texted a woman saying she'd better get the money she and her friend owed for drugs and said they were coming to her residence. The complainant said she doesn't use drugs, but said her friend does.
•theft by taking on West Jackson Rd. where someone took four windchimes.
•dispute on West Jefferson St. where someone heard their neighbors arguing and a woman say, "You just busted my jaw." The woman said it was a verbal argument and the man wouldn't talk about the incident.
•theft by taking on Cardigan Dr. where someone tool shingles and roofing materials.
•identity fraud on Reece Dr. where a woman received a collection notice on Comcast debt, but she'd never used Comcast.
•damage to property on Hwy. 60 where a woman reported a vehicle that was following her too closely passed her and threw an object out of the window. The object struck her vehicle and the woman swerved off the road. The driver also passed three other vehicles, making them run off the road, too. She reported her taillight had been cracked during the incident.
•theft by taking on Garner Rd. where a woman reported a push-mower was missing.
•criminal trespass on Pearl Industrial Ave. where a man continued to stay at a location, despite being asked to leave. He was given a criminal trespass warning.
•agency assist on I-85 North where officers assisted with a wreck.
•suspicious activity on Bill Watkins Rd. where someone reported possible gunshots came from a passing vehicle. Officers found a vehicle in the area that backfired from the exhaust multiple times.
•suspicious activity on Davenport Rd. where a man heard gunshots.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the Pendergrass Police Department with a pursuit on a motorcycle. The Pendergrass officer ultimately lost control of his vehicle and crashed, but was uninjured. The motorcycle was later spotted in the Hwy. 53 area and JCSO deputies found it abandoned in a store parking lot. The suspect entered the store and used the restroom, then left his pullover and backpack inside before leaving. Officers identified the suspect, who has a warrant and no license. Officers weren't able to find him.
•theft by taking on Skelton Rd. where someone took a battery from a van.
•terroristic threats and acts; cruelty to children; and battery on Stoneview Dr. where a woman reported her daughter called her, saying her husband had beaten her up and she needed her to come get her and the kids. When she arrived, the man was inside, but yelled that he was going to kill the woman and another family member. The man had reportedly punched and hit the woman multiple times in front of the children and changed the passwords on cell phones so they couldn't call anyone. He also reportedly told one of their children that he was going to kill her mother slowly.
•suspicious activity on Meadow Lake Terrace where officers attempted to make contact with someone who was shooting to make sure they were doing so safely.
•dispute on New Cut Rd. where a couple had a verbal argument.
•dispute on Eagles Bluff Way where officers were called after someone reported a man who was on drugs had pushed her. Officers had been called to the location previously for a physical dispute. They explained the homeowner could be charged for a disorderly house if they were called again.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 where officers assisted with a wreck with injuries. One of the drivers also smelled of alcohol and denied drinking. The incident was turned over the the Georgia State Patrol.
•dispute on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man reported he was supposed to pick his children up, but his ex-wife didn't show up. When he called the woman, someone claiming to be a police officer said they were applying for warrants against him for harassing communications.
•suicide threats on Buck Trail where a woman was taken to the hospital after having suicidal thoughts.
•welfare check on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man reported his mailbox was damaged and he planned to shoot someone if they were on his property. Officers said the mailbox was not damaged and officers warned him that he couldn't shoot someone for opening and closing the door on his mailbox.
•theft by taking on Hoyt Wood Rd. where someone took a tag decal.
