A Covington man was recently arrested by Braselton police for possession of methamphetamine after the substance was reportedly found in a sunglasses case.
Grady Lee Green, 47, 10920 Hwy. 278 East, Covington, was booked on charges of possession of a Schedule I or II substance, bench warrant and loitering or prowling.
Police encountered Green after he was reportedly seen pulling on the backdoors of Lewis Braselton Blvd. businesses after hours. He was then arrested after being reportedly found in possession of a substance believed to be methamphetamine placed inside the sunglasses case. The case was found in his back pocket, according to the arrest report. Three hypodermic needles were also found inside the case, according to the report. Green claimed he’d found the case inside of a dumpster.
•Kristin Brett Payne, 46, 1325 Cedar Oak Dr., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, open container and following too closely. Payne was arrested after reportedly being unable to complete a field sobriety test administered to him after he bumped his vehicle into another vehicle at a drive through. Payne was administered the test after an officer noticed that Payne smelled like alcohol while investigating the accident, according to the arrest report.
Recent incidents reported to Braselton Police include:
•theft on Morrell Rd. where a man said 17 interior doors and 1,800 square feet of floor tile were reportedly stolen.
•information on Rue Charlemagne Dr. where a woman said she believed someone put something in her drink. She said someone bought her a drink from a bar and “didn’t remember much after that point.” The woman said she had bruises on her hips but doesn’t believe she was assaulted.
•traffic stop on I-85 where a motorist was reportedly found in possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and drug-related objects after being pulled over due to a window-tint violation. The driver’s vehicle was searched after an officer reportedly smelled marijuana during the traffic stop.
•traffic stop on Friendship Rd. where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one once) after being pulled over for speeding. The marijuana was discovered during a search of the vehicle after an officer smelled marijuana during the stop, according to the incident report. The driver was also cited for driving without a license, speeding and a brake-light violation.
•information on Jesse Cronic Rd. a woman said a co-worker ran over her cell phone while moving a company van. The co-worker said she didn’t run over the phone, saying the woman had it in her hand as she moved the van.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.