A Covington man was recently arrested by Braselton police for possession of methamphetamine after the substance was reportedly found in a sunglasses case.

Grady Lee Green, 47, 10920 Hwy. 278 East, Covington, was booked on charges of possession of a Schedule I or II substance, bench warrant and loitering or prowling.

