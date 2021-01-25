The Jefferson Police Department responded to Dairy Queen on Panther Dr., Jefferson, to a criminal trespass complaint on January 12.
A 19-year-old female reported an altercation with her boyfriend when she asked him to get out of her car so that she could go pick up her younger sister. She said she told her boyfriend she would come back to pick him up later.
The complainant said he smashed her phone while she was trying to call her mother and then he ran from the scene.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•new resident must register in Georgia within 30 days, no proof of insurance and operating a vehicle with a suspended/cancelled/revoked registration on Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at a Wood Duck Pt., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his former roommate took items that belonged to him when she moved out.
•harassment at a Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson, residence, where three individuals reported receiving texts from their sister’s ex-boyfriend.
•wanted person located on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at a River Mist Cir., Jefferson, residence.
•theft by deception at a Bailey Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported being scammed out of $850 he sent to a breeder for a Sphinx kitten.
•forgery at Swirlee’s, North Public Square, Jefferson, where two men paid for their ice creams with two counterfeit $100 bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.