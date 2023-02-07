N1805P37004C.TIF

A restaurant employee said a customer became irate with her while placing a pizza order over the phone and later harassed her at the Hwy. 124 location.

According to a report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the employee said she could not hear the man over the phone as he placed his order, causing him to become angry. She said she hung up on him.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.