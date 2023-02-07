A restaurant employee said a customer became irate with her while placing a pizza order over the phone and later harassed her at the Hwy. 124 location.
According to a report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the employee said she could not hear the man over the phone as he placed his order, causing him to become angry. She said she hung up on him.
The man reportedly came to the location for an in-store pickup and told the woman he would return to the restaurant every night, adding, “I will have your job, b——.”
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where two juveniles reportedly fought on a school bus. No injuries were reported.
•found item on Hwy. 124 at Hwy. 332 where a deputy discovered five boxes of air filters.
•dispute on Hickory Bluff where a woman’s fiancé reportedly threatened to kick her out of the house during an argument.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a woman said someone backed into her vehicle in a shopping center parking lot, causing moderate damage.
•suspicious activity on Nugget Trail where a woman said a male driver blew his horn, flashed his lights and drove slowly past her residence following a near automobile accident between the two.
•simple assault on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman said her son’s grandmother revved her vehicle’s engine at her in a cul-de-sac and lurched the vehicle forward, nearly hitting her. The alleged incident occurred during a conversation about the woman’s juvenile son. She said her son’s grandmother has sent her texts saying she hopes she “burns in hell.” The grandmother denied trying to hit the woman. She also said the vehicle was in park as she attempted to drive away, causing the engine to rev.
•dispute on Montvale Dr. where a man and his girlfriend reportedly argued over the woman’s driving. The man admitted to having anger issues, according to the incident report.
•theft on Pocket Rd. where a man said someone stole his gold-plated class ring. He said he didn’t know who took the ring but added that many “shady people” go in and out of his residence.
•dispute and mental subject on Allison Way where a woman and her son reportedly argued over a vehicle title. The woman was reportedly agitated, pacing, asked to be arrested and complained she couldn’t breathe. She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. In a related incident, a man on Shirley Ct. said the woman approached him in his driveway, claiming he did not live there. She reportedly yelled at him and chased him around his vehicle. The man also said she held a sharp object.
•welfare check on Parker’s Place where a juvenile said via Georgia Crisis Line that he wanted to walk into traffic. The juvenile told a deputy he was unaware crisis line workers would contact law enforcement, adding that he “just wanted someone to talk to.”
•dispute on Johnson Dr. where a woman and her boyfriend argued over her not buying him cigarettes.
