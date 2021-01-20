A Dahlonega woman was recently arrested for stealing more than $106,000 from the Hall County church where she worked.
Alycia Christy, 49, turned herself in at the Hall County Jail on Friday, Jan. 15, and faces a charge of felony theft by taking.
According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, between January of 2018 and January of 2021, Christy took funds from Northlake Baptist Church on Hwy. 60/Thompson Bridge Road totaling approximately $107,000.
Investigators first learned of the theft when deputies responded to the church on Jan. 12. Church officials had discovered that Christy, an administrative assistant at the church, had been stealing funds. She used the money to pay credit card bills.
The case remains under investigation.
