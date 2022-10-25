The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will host a career fair on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center at 450 Crescent Drive, Gainesville.
DJJ is looking to hire juvenile correctional officers, detention counselors, teachers, mental health providers, food service workers, housekeepers and general support staff. Individuals interested in applying should bring their social security card, valid driver’s license and proof of a high school diploma or GED.
