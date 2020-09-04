A Gillsville man was arrested recently following a domestic violence incident that included kidnapping.
Alan Molina-Garcia, 29, remained in the Hall County Jail on Thursday, Sept. 3, following the early Wednesday morning, Sept. 2, crimes that occurred at his home in the 5,000 block of Hawthorn Drive.
Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the residence at approximately 12:30 a.m. for a report of a man pointing a gun at a woman and three children. As officers began approaching the home, they heard a gunshot and saw a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck quickly leaving the property.
"When the driver, later identified as Molina-Garcia, drove in the deputies’ direction, they identified themselves and ordered him to stop, but he drove past them," the HCSO said in a news release. "When officers activated emergency equipment on their patrol vehicles and got behind the truck, Molina-Garcia had already stopped in the roadway a short distance from the home. Deputies arrested him."
According to the preliminary investigation, Molina-Garcia was intoxicated and involved in a domestic dispute with the adult female victim, 33. He reportedly grabbed the victim, pulled her from the home and forced her down the porch and onto the driveway. While outside, Molina-Garcia also allegedly loaded a handgun and pointed it at the victim and three children, all under the age of 14. The woman and children were able to run back into the house and lock the door. The adult female victim suffered some scrapes and had other visible marks on her body from the ordeal. The children were not physically injured.
Molina-Garcia is charged with the following as a result of the incident:
- Aggravated assault – times four
- Battery under the Family Violence Act
- Driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol
- First-degree cruelty to children – times three
- Kidnapping
- Laying drag or reckless conduct with auto
- Reckless conduct
The case remains under investigation by the HCSO.
