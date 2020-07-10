A Lula man was recently arrested for armed robbery following a brief standoff.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators and Active Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit members arrested Rodney Dean Hedden, 42, without incident on July 8 at approximately 2:50 p.m. when he voluntarily came out of the home on Maiden Lane.
He remained in the Hall County Jail on Thursday, July 9, charged with armed robbery. Hedden was also being held for failure to appear and a probation violation.
"According to initial details of the investigation, on Saturday afternoon, July 4, Hedden used a handgun to rob a man who was visiting a residence in the Lula area," according to an HCSO news release. "He made off with several hundred dollars cash, but no one was injured. Hedden and the victim knew one another prior to the robbery.
"Acting on information Hedden was inside his residence on Wednesday afternoon, investigators knocked on his door at approximately 2:30 p.m., but he wouldn’t answer. The ACE Unit established a perimeter around the residence for the safety of citizens and deputies, and Hedden surrendered about 20 minutes later."
During the arrest, deputies located a handgun near Hedden and an open safe with several firearms inside.
The robbery remains under investigation by the HCSO.
