A Jackson County deputy recently attempted to locate a suspect wanted for arson and explosive device charges out of Gwinnett County, according to an incident report.
The suspect had fled Gwinnett County after reportedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at an Atlanta police officer’s home, causing fire damage. The deputy responded to a Lauren Marie Dr. residence owned by the suspect’s parents, but his father denied the suspect was there and the suspect’s vehicle was not seen at the location.
Other recent incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office include:
•agency assist on Roster Rd. where a female was reportedly non-responsive. The woman, who was said to have an extensive history of kidney disease, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•missing person on Brannon Dr. where a woman said her son left her residence after an argument. The woman’s son reportedly returned to the home after a deputy had already responded to the scene.
•damage to property on Braselton Farms Rd. where a man said his mailbox was damaged by a trash truck. The man, who videoed incident, estimated to damages to cost $300, according to the incident report.
•damage to property on I-85 where a man said another driver sideswiped him while merging onto the interstate, causing damage to the right side of his vehicle. The man said the other driver did not stop.
•suspicious activity on West Jefferson St. where a small bag of marijuana and several smoking devices were reportedly found in a vehicle with three occupants.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a man was reportedly laying in the middle of the road. The man said he had gotten too hot and needed a break. He reportedly looked weak and had difficulty breathing and said he hadn’t eaten a couple of days. He was given a ride to McDonald’s by a deputy, who purchased him a meal.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Tapp Wood Rd. where a man, who reportedly had an extensive medical history, was found unresponsive and CPR was unsuccessful.
•welfare check in Hwy. 53 where a man was concerned his girlfriend might harm herself. A deputy responded to find the woman had reportedly consumed alcohol and several pills. She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•suspicious activity on Old Maddox Rd. where a man said multiple people have been entering his property looking for the previous resident.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 53 where several goats reportedly standing in the road.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 53 where a man reported that kittens had been run over and killed after being dropped of a location.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where two juveniles were reportedly locked inside of a vehicle. The Jackson Trail Fire Department unlocked the vehicle, and the juveniles’ father said the children did not require medical treatment.
•criminal trespass on Creek View Dr. where a woman said the previous resident of a home showed up at the house. According to the woman, the man said he was there to show the new owners were the garage door remote was located. She also said he asked questions about the residence. The owner of the home said the man was not welcome on the property, according to the incident report.
•noise complaint on Blind Book Circle where a woman reported hearing gun shots.
•dispute on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man and his girlfriend reportedly got into an argument over him seeking to remove his mother from his home.
•criminal trespass on Mandy Ln. where man said an evicted tenant damaged the backdoor of a residence and rifled through items packed up outside the home.
•suspicious activity on Ednaville Rd. where a reportedly man fled an SUV after being spotted by an officer. The man was not located.
•suspicious activity on Rebecca St. where a couple said someone was beating on their door and ringing the doorbell. Footprints discovered at the scene appeared to lead to multiple houses, according to the incident report. No one was found in connection to the incident, however.
•forgery on Sinclair Circle where a woman said the employee of a moving company stole one of her checks, forged her signature and wrote a check to himself for $700.
