Details have been released about a May 13 burglary on Dove Trail in Hoschton that ended with the homeowner reportedly firing at the suspect.
According to an incident report from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the resident said he was downstairs that evening when he heard something land on the floor above him. The man said he texted his wife to ask if she was OK, but she responded that she wasn’t at the residence. The man said he then grabbed his firearm and went upstairs.
The man said the suspect threw a crowbar at him when he encountered him. He said he then shot twice at the suspect, who left the home through front door. The man said he believes the intruder entered the home through the garage window. A screwdriver, which the resident said wasn’t his, was found on the garage floor.
The JCSO reportedly attempted to track the suspect with a K9 unit but was unsuccessful.
According to the report, the responding deputy saw multiple open drawers in the kitchen, bedroom, master bathroom and home office where it appeared someone had gone through multiple flies and stacks of paper.
The resident said the suspect wore all black, and he couldn’t determine any distinguishing features.
