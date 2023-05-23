N1910P26004C.TIF

Details have been released about a May 13 burglary on Dove Trail in Hoschton that ended with the homeowner reportedly firing at the suspect.

According to an incident report from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the resident said he was downstairs that evening when he heard something land on the floor above him. The man said he texted his wife to ask if she was OK, but she responded that she wasn’t at the residence. The man said he then grabbed his firearm and went upstairs.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.