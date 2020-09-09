Braselton police were recently called for a report of disorderly conduct that started over a confrontation over masks.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called to a Friendship Rd. medical facility after a man confronted a delivery driver about not wearing a face mask.
When an employee approached the man and asked if there was a problem, he reportedly "started in" on the employee and began recording.
The man left the facility and employees followed, saying they wanted to see if they could help the situation and get the man to calm down. They were standing behind the man's truck when he began backing out of the parking space. They told officers it appeared the man was trying to hit them with his truck.
He reportedly got out of the vehicle and "started in" again on the employees before leaving the scene.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•theft on Braselton Pkwy. where a man reported his truck was stolen from a parking lot.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 where a man reported his vehicle received substantial damage while he was at work.
•hit and run on Hwy. 124 where a woman reported a truck pulling a trailer struck her vehicle, but the driver didn't stop.
•entering auto on Grand Hickory Dr. where someone entered a vehicle and took a handgun.
•information on Mossy Oak Landing where a man reported someone struck his vehicle, causing minor damage.
•information on Ammons Falls Ct. where a juvenile ran away from his grandparents house, but went to a family member's residence. The juvenile had also received a vulgar text message from another juvenile.
•information on Fisk Falls Dr. where a woman reported she paid nearly $10,000 to a contractor to put a pool in her yard, but the work wasn't completed.
•enticing a child for indecent purposes on Quarry Falls Ct. where a 14-year-old girl's parents reported the teen and a male had been sending sexual messages online.
•domestic disturbance on Henry Dr. where a man entered his ex-girlfriend's residence. The man said he was retrieving some belongings. But the woman said the man had come to fight her live-in boyfriend and that he pushed her and struck her while he was attempting to get to the boyfriend. The ex was given a criminal trespass warning.
•miscellaneous report on Northern Oak Dr. where a woman reported she didn't receive a bench she ordered in the mail.
•fraud on Bakers Farm Cir. where a man reported someone used his wife's information to file for unemployment.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Grand Hickory Dr. where someone reported a male tried to sell them drugs. Officers made contact with a man in the area and cited him after smelling marijuana, then finding it in his back pack.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her ex-husband took their 8-year-old daughter inside a restaurant/bar despite a court agreement.
•miscellaneous report on Rainsong Ct. where someone found a man unresponsive. Officers administered Narcan, which helped the man perk up, and he was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
•theft on Hwy. 124 where a man reported his vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.
•disturbance on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her ex-husband had their juvenile daughter at a restaurant/bar after 10 p.m., despite a court order.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Thomas Nathaniel Harris, 41, 50 Cash Way, Rockmart — loitering or prowling. Harris was arrested after a hotel employee saw him walking around a parking lot wearing gloves. He reportedly refused to leave when asked. Officers also found a clown mask in his bag, which he said females like.
•Kelli Nichole Adams, 38, 6240 Brookshire Ct., Braselton — simple battery. Adams got into a verbal argument with family members and reportedly struck a male. That man's wife defended him and a physical altercation ensued, causing minor abrasions to her body and Adams.
