A dog tested positive for amphetamines after it was recently taken to a Braselton veterinarian.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called for the report Hwy. 53.
A woman brought a pitbull puppy into the vet, saying the dog was having seizures and acting irregularly. An employee at the vet said it appeared the dog was reacting to a type of toxin.
Someone called asking about the dog and asked if the vets could explain how to pump a dog's stomach.
The vet's office decided to do a drug screen and confirmed a positive result for amphetamines.
Jackson County Animal Control took possession of the dog.
Officers attempted to make contact with the woman who dropped the dog off, but were unable to do so.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•domestic disturbance/dispute on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman and her boyfriend got into an argument.
•simple assault on Hwy. 53 where a man reportedly punched a driver in the face. But the alleged suspect said the driver "cussed him out" before hitting him in the face. Neither had signs of injury.
•damage to property on at Noble Vines where a gate was damaged.
•speeding, following too closely, driving with suspended/cancelled/revoked registration and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for speeding and they smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Officers later found the substance and cited the driver.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where debris damaged a vehicle.
•damage to property at Noble Vines where a vehicle damaged a gate.
•fraud on Madrid Falls Rd. where a woman reported a check was fraudulently taken.
•lost/found property on Hwy. 53 where a man found a wallet.
•damage to property on Jackson Ave. where a mailbox was damaged.
•miscellaneous report on I-85 where a vehicle changed lanes abruptly, causing the other to leave the road.
•domestic dispute on Yvette Way where a mother and adult son argued and a police officers helped mediate the situation.
•damage to a vehicle on Braselton Pkwy. where a woman reported her tires were slashed.
•theft on Ventura Pl. where a man sent thousands of dollars to someone who claimed they needed access to his computer due to an expiring account.
•miscellaneous report on I-85 where a vehicle caught fire. there were no injuries.
•lost/found property on Silk Tree Pt. where someone found a wallet.
•miscellaneous report on Tour de France Dr. where an umbrella came out of a stand and struck a man, causing injuries to his chest.
•theft on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman reported her car was missing when she left a store. She had left the keys inside the vehicle.
