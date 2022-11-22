A driver reportedly fled Braselton Police on I-85 during an attempted traffic stop for suspended registration and no insurance.
Prior to the pursuit, an officer had run the driver’s tag information while the vehicle was parked at a gas station on Hwy. 53. The officer learned that the vehicle’s registration was suspended and that the driver had no insurance.
The driver reportedly left the gas station and drove south on I-85. The officer then caught up with the driver and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver continued traveling south, according to the incident report. The driver then reportedly accelerated at Exit 126, initiating the officer’s chase. The officer reportedly stopped his pursuit at Exit 118 due to the speed of the chase and the reckless driving of the suspect. Gwinnett County Police Department and Lilburn Police Department were notified of the pursuit.
Other recent incidents reported by Braselton Police include:
•harassment on Allee Way where a juvenile said he received threats via texts and calls in reference to a female. One text warned him to stop texting the female “before you go missing,” according to the report.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 53 where a driver was found in possession of marijuana after being pulled over for reportedly failing to maintain their lane of travel.
•underage possession or consumption of alcohol on Hwy. 53 where a teenager was reportedly cited for using a fake ID to purchase alcohol. The fake ID was discovered when a cashier told an officer that the teen’s driver's license would not scan.
