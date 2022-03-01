A driver recently fled Braselton police on I-85 during an attempted traffic stop for speeding, according to an incident report.
Officers reached speeds of 131 mph in pursuit of the vehicle, and the driver failed to maintain their lane of travel, according to the report.
The driver reportedly exited the interstate at Hwy. 53, turned right onto Davis St. and eventually traveled to the intersection of Hwy. 124 and Hwy. 211. The driver reportedly drove on the wrong side of the roadway during moments of the pursuit and made an illegal righthand turn onto Hwy. 211 as they traveled back over the interstate before entering the I-85 southbound ramp to continue fleeing.
Officers ended the chase at the 125 mile marker on I-85 after being unable to stop the vehicle or receive assistance from Gwinnett County agencies. The report also noted that officers would not be able to communicate with dispatch with their radios.
HEROIN FOUND IN VEHICLE
Three bags of what appeared to be heroin were reportedly found by Braselton police in the rear spring cushions of a vehicle following a recent traffic stop on I-85.
The drugs were reportedly discovered sometime after the vehicle’s driver — Gia Malee Cranford, 20, 4429 Cedar Park Dr., Stone Mountain — was arrested for speeding, driving without a license, giving false information and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
The arrest came after Cranford was pulled over for reportedly driving 99 mph. Cranford did not initially stop after the arresting officer activated his lights, according to the arrest report. She reportedly could not produce her drivers’ license when asked for it and provided a false name to the arresting officer.
Officers were unable to determine who was in possession of the heroin since all passengers had already been released.
OTHER ARRESTS
•Josiah Jack Stansberry, 28, 390 17th St. Atlanta — driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to maintain lane. Stansberry was arrested for DUI after being pulled over for reportedly drifting out of his lane of travel while driving on I-85. An officer reportedly smelled alcohol on Stansberry, who then tested positive for alcohol when given alco-sensor test, according to the arrest report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•criminal trespass on Braselton Pkwy. where a woman said someone keyed her vehicle while she was working.
•domestic disturbance on Mulberry Park Dr. where a woman said she and her son got into an argument, during which she said the two pushed each other. The woman had a cut on her hand, according to the incident report. The woman’s said son said his mother suffers from dementia and did not recognize him. He said she became aggressive and grabbed a shard of a broken vase, cutting her hand.
•miscellaneous report on Zion Church Rd. where a cab driver said a customer refused to pay for service after the two disagreed over the amount charged.
•simple battery on Josh Pirkle Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend grabbed both sides of her face and neck and pulled her hair after she refused a ride home from work from him. She had no visible injuries and there were no witnesses to the alleged assault, according to the incident report. The woman’s employers will review security tape to determine if cameras caught footage of the reported incident.
•domestic disturbance on Friendship Rd. where a woman said her husband suffers from dementia and became agitated when she followed him as he drove to his physical therapy appointment. She said her husband is not supposed to drive, per doctor’s orders.
•fighting in a public place on Hwy. 53 where two truck drivers reportedly got into a physical altercation over a minor accident at a gas station. A male truck driver said a female truck driver struck his mirror while moving her truck in the parking lot. According to the male driver, the two began to argue when discussing the damages and the female struck him in the face. The male driver said he attempted to strike the female driver in retaliation but was unsure if he made contact. The male driver opted not to press charges against the female driver, but the female driver said she will pursue charges. Officers told both drivers that no arrest would be made on-scene but that both could pursue charges on their own.
•identity fraud on Silk Tree Pointe where a woman said her mother’s social security number was used by an unknown person.
•lost property on Hwy. 53 where a man said his wallet was taken from his truck at a gas station.
•entering auto on Old Winder Hwy. where a man said a gear pack, fishing poles, reels and tackle were taken from his vehicle while parked at a restaurant.
