A driver and passenger were both killed June 25 on I-85 in a single-vehicle crash north of mile marker 132, according to a report from the Georgia State Patrol.
Zella Wilson, 70, and William Wilson, 74, both of Commerce, were pronounced dead at the scene. Zella Wilson was the driver, according to the report.
The accident occurred when their 2008 Chevy Silvardo reportedly struck a concrete barrier wall outside the left northbound lane, traveled across the roadway, went over a guardrail and overturned. The vehicle came to a stop at the bottom of a ditch on its roof.
Both occupants of the vehicle were reportedly unrestrained and were ejected from the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.