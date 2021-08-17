A driver reportedly cashed into a power pole on Ednaville Rd., which toppled on to another vehicle, and then fled the scene.
The man was later located and notified to return, but never did, according to the incident report.
Other incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office include:
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a man was reportedly riding a bicycle into oncoming traffic in the middle of the road.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a person was reportedly sitting in a vehicle in grocery store parking lot, possibly shooting heroin.
•theft by taking on Guy Maddox Rd. where a man said he returned to property where he restores vehicles and found multiple automobiles with hoods open, on jacks or propped up on tree stumps. He said he believes a man living at the residence was responsible, having found multiple tools at the site belonging to him.
•information on Lena Dr. where vehicles were reportedly speeding through a neighborhood. A man told a deputy he was run off the road by a truck and expressed safety concerns for residents.
•information on Antrim Glen Rd. where people were reportedly driving four-wheelers up and down the road. A resident said the issue is an ongoing problem.
•agency assist on Endaville Rd. where a man said a vehicle crashed into his property. The man said the crash occurred due to a chase initiated by Braselton police.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 332 where a man said a neighbor’s rooster is making noise and becoming a nuisance.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a man said the driver of a tractor tailer that sideswiped his vehicle did not stop. The man’s passenger-side mirror was broken off during the accident, according to the report. The other driver was later located and said the complainant “was all over the road” and tried to swerve his truck to avoid an accident but was unsuccessful. The other driver said the complainant never pulled over, so he didn’t either.
•missing persons on McNeal Rd. where where a man and woman said they hadn’t seen their grandson in two days. The sheriff’s office put out a BOLO for surrounding counties, according to the report. His phone reportedly pinged at a residence in Barrow County, but no one at that home said they knew him.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where two women had previously gotten into a verbal altercation at the address. According to the report, one of the women returned to the address to visit her mother and brought a gun. The other woman reportedly called 911 because she felt threatened by the firearm.
•simple battery on New Cut Rd. where a man reportedly grabbed his stepson with a bearhug motion during an argument, leaving marks on the juvenile’s chest. No arrests were made due to multiple family members in the residence having COVID.
•juvenile issue on Stoneview Rd. where a youth was located walking along the highway, saying he’d left his house because his home life was unstable, and he was afraid to return. According to his step mother, his father had reportedly backhanded the juvenile during an argument and the two reportedly got into another argument the following day. The juvenile deals with mental health issues, according to the stepmother. While interacting with deputies, the juvenile reportedly was fidgety and admitted to being high. He then reportedly got into an altercation with deputies. Due to the youth’s behavior, he was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, according to report.
•mental subject on Endaville Circle where a woman requested to go to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
•suspicious activity on Bill Watkins Rd. where a woman said a female parked across the street from her residence and wandered onto her property. The female reportedly ran off, got into her car and drove away when confronted by the complainant.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man argued with his employer over pay and was later fired. The man alleged that his boss had a handgun present during the argument. The man’s employer said the man was let go due to losing a customer’s item. He said no threats were made during the argument.
•suspicious activity on Davenport Rd. where the backdoor to a residence for sale was left open and had pry marks on it. No items appeared to be missing.
•alarm on Alex Ct. where a woman said she hid in her garage after hearing her basement door alarm go off while at home. A deputy checked the residence but did not find anyone or any signs of forced entry.
•threats on Kendall Ct. where a man said he received a text message from an unknown number showing dead bodies. The messages were in reference to someone the man didn’t know wanting money, according to the incident report.
•information on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where was a man was reportedly hot-wiring a vehicle. No one was found at the scene when a deputy arrived.
