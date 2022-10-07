During a routine check at a Gainesville package delivery hub this week, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force seized a shipment of fentanyl tablets worth approximately $172,500, according to an HCSO press release.
The check was conducted Thursday, Oct. 6 with the use of an HCSO narcotics detection K9. The K9 was taking part in an open-air search of packages arriving at the delivery hub when he alerted on a package from California being shipped to Oakwood. Drug agents found the fentanyl, weighing about 575 grams, in a package concealed inside the original box.
