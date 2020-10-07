Braselton Police Department officers recently arrested four people on drug or alcohol charges.
Recent arrests were:
•Leslie Ann Swafford, 39, 4501 Browns Bridge Rd., Gainesville — possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance. Swafford was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a brake light violation. Swafford had a warrant and the driver consented to a search of teh vehicle. Inside, officers found used syringes, spoons and cotton swabs with residue, along with a bag containing suspected heroin. Swafford said the substance was hers.
•Brian Conway Collins, 52, 5467 Pleasant Hill Ln., Braselton — possession of methamphetamine; giving false information; and warrant. Officers approached Collins and another man after their vehicle ran out of gas. He gave officers false identity information and when they confirmed his true identity, they learned he had warrants. A baggie also fell out of Collins' shirt. It contained suspected meth.
•Taivon Malik Brown, 24, 216 Grant Dr., Hardeeville, S.C. — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol. Officers stopped Brown after someone reported a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers smelled alcohol on him and noticed his eyes were watery and bloodshot. Brown was arrested after attempts to complete field-sobriety tests and after completing a breath test. Officers later found a half empty bottle of alcohol in the trunk of the vehicle.
•Michael P. Scarbrough, 19, 698 Bartow Dr., Dacula — possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of drug-related objects; and brake light/signal violation. Officers stopped Scarbrough and two others in a vehicle with a light and windshield violation. (They were previously saw the vehicle parked in a subdivision and observed the vehicle and its occupants due to the increase in entering auto cases in the area.) During the stop, one of the officers smelled marijuana. They later found suspected marijuana, THC edibles, cape capsules containing suspected cannabis oil, a digital scale, multiple baggies and jars used to store suspected marijuana. They also found marijuana on a passenger.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•lost/found property on Kaival Ln. where officers discovered a stolen tag.
•juvenile complaint on Silk Tree Pt. where a woman caught her son sneaking out of the house and she also suspected he was using marijuana or another drug. She said the son lost his temper when she punished him.
•information on Kaden Ln. where a man reported a woman said she'd share nude photos of him with his friends and family if he didn't pay her $2,500.
•disturbance on Grand Hickory Dr. where two people had a custody dispute.
•runaway on Beech Trail where a juvenile wanted to go to his old house to clear his mind. He was ultimately returned to his mother's custody.
•information on Friendship Rd. where a woman reported her child's father yelled and screamed at a doctor's office and ripped the child from her arms.
•lost/found property on Hwy. 211 where a man reported a lost wallet.
•entering auto on Bald Cypress Dr. where $400 was taken from a vehicle. The complainant thought the suspects may have also taken photos of her credit cards.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a semi-truck was damaged and multiple items were taken, including a GPS tracker, dash camera, a microwave and fridge, hand tools, an electric drill, an electric power converter box and he binder containing the driver's logs.
•theft on Commissioner Cove where a license plate was stolen.
•juvenile complaint on Franklin St. where a teenager ran away, but ultimately returned home.
