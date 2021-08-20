Agents from the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad executed multiple search warrants in Hall and Gwinnett counties on Aug. 12, which resulted in the seizure of approximately 200 kilograms of methamphetamine and approximately $45,000 in U.S. currency.
Almarud Duarte, 25, Kevin Tello, 26, and Eduardo Penaloza-Pacheco, 36, were arrested and booked into the Hall County Jail in connection with the sale and trafficking of methamphetamine.
Assisting agencies included Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Georgia State Patrol, Gwinnett County Police Department and the Snellville Police Department.
