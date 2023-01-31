A Duluth man was reportedly tased while struggling with a Braselton police officer during a reckless driving arrest.
John Landfrance Baptiste, 31, 1470 Boggs Rd., Duluth, was charged with obstruction or hindering a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, speeding, driving with no proof of insurance and affixed material obstructing vision during a recent traffic stop.
According to the arrest report, Baptiste was pulled over for driving 73 mph in a 35-mph zone on Braselton Pkwy. and became combative with the officer during the traffic stop. After being asked to exit the vehicle and told he was under arrest for speeding and reckless driving, Baptiste reportedly spun around and pulled back his arms from the officer as he tried to cuff him. A struggle then ensued, according to the arrest report. The officer reportedly warned Baptiste he would tase him if he continued to resist. Baptiste reportedly went to the ground as commanded but refused to place his hands behind his back. After reportedly asking Baptiste multiple times to put his hands behind his back, the officer tased him when he did not comply. Baptiste reportedly stopped resisting arrest after being tased and told the officer he suffered from a heart condition.
A medical unit examined Baptiste and cleared him for transport to the Jackson County Jail.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests reported to Braselton Police include:
•Darron Donnell Ross, 20, 2066 Ben Hill Rd., East Point — theft. Police arrested Ross after he reportedly stole six cell phones and an Apple watch from packages at a Braselton Pkwy. distribution center. An employee said she saw Ross remove a cell phone from his pocket and throw it into a trashcan as she escorted him to her office to discuss the missing items. Ross reportedly admitted to taking the phone and three others from packages. According to the arrest report, he also admitted to taking an Apple watch. During a search, an officer reportedly found another stolen phone concealed in Ross's underwear. Before being processed into the Jackson County Jail, Ross reportedly admitted to concealing another phone in his underwear.
•Seth A Asante, 53, 530 Simonton Crest Dr., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to obey a traffic control device. According to the arrest report, police booked Asante following a field sobriety test and a positive reading from a portable breath test. An officer pulled Asante over for reportedly running a traffic light, nearly striking the officer's patrol vehicle.
INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton Police include:
•information on Friendship Rd. where a female driver reportedly struck a building. The woman told police her car "would not stop," causing her to strike the building. Medical workers treated the woman.
•criminal trespass on Riverview Pkwy. where a man reportedly rang a woman's doorbell, stood at the door for a moment and left. The man reportedly did the same at a mutual friend's house. According to the incident report, the woman had a no-contact order against the man who burglarized the woman's home in December.
•miscellaneous report on Berkshire where a woman said someone broke into a residence and stole her hat.
•domestic disturbance on Bald Cypress Dr. where a woman said she stopped her teenage son from getting a gun from her father's bedroom. The teen reportedly became upset after hearing a phone conversation between his mother and a family member. According to the incident report, he cursed at two officers who responded to the scene and refused to discuss the situation.
•stalking on Hwy. 53 where a woman said her ex-boyfriend was following her. An officer advised her to seek a temporary protective order.
•damage to a vehicle on Noble Vines Dr. where a man said he found scratch marks on his car.
•identity theft on Keys Dr. where a woman said she received mail addressed to a woman who'd previously stolen her identity. She told police she feared the woman was using her identity again. She said the woman, who resides in Kentucky, used her personal information for rent, utilities and to pay for major surgeries.
•miscellaneous report on Ventura Place where an officer found a garage door open and a door ajar at a residence after responding to an alarm. According to the incident report, the officer found no one inside the home and saw no signs of forced entry.
•damage to property on New Liberty Way where a man said a driver struck his mailbox and continued driving. The collision reportedly ripped the mailbox pole from the ground and launched the mailbox across the front yard, according to the incident report.
•damage to property where a driver reportedly struck and knocked over a light pole on Silk Tree Pointe with his vehicle. He reportedly attempted to leave the scene without reporting the accident. The driver initially denied striking the pole but later admitted running into it. He said the accident occurred after he dropped his phone while driving and attempted to retrieve it. He said the car then fishtailed, causing the collision. An officer cited the driver for driving too fast for conditions, failing to maintain lane, failing to report striking a fixed object and possessing tobacco products under the age of 21.
