An elderly woman is the victim in what appears to be an accidental fire at her home in Buford, according a press release form the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to the residence in the 5400 block of Orchard Way around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Barbara Ann Maddox, 84, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the house, and they called 911. The victim’s body was found near the front door of the home. Investigators believe Maddox was filling a lamp with oil when she accidentally ignited the fire.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire and resulting death.
Maddox’s body has been sent for autopsy.
