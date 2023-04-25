N1705P50005C.TIF

A woman said she broke into a safe and removed $30,000 after being instructed to do so over the phone by a scammer who reportedly posed as a company superior.

According to an incident report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), the woman, who is employed by a business on Freedom Pkwy., said she followed the scammer's directions and threw the safe on the floor several times to break it and access the cash. The employee said the scammer told her the money was needed for an emergency payment.

