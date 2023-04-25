A woman said she broke into a safe and removed $30,000 after being instructed to do so over the phone by a scammer who reportedly posed as a company superior.
According to an incident report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), the woman, who is employed by a business on Freedom Pkwy., said she followed the scammer's directions and threw the safe on the floor several times to break it and access the cash. The employee said the scammer told her the money was needed for an emergency payment.
While en route to the bank to deposit the cash, the woman contacted another superior who said the call was a scam and for her to return to the store.
The store manager said no money was lost.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•computer theft on Lingerfelt Ln. where a woman who believed she was speaking with a Facebook customer service representative said her phone was hacked once she answered the call. She said the hacker accessed her Cash App account and withdrew $490.
•dispute on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman said her husband said he wished she "was dead and out of the house."
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd. at Jackson Trail where a woman said someone in the back of a van pointed an assault rifle at her mother's vehicle. She said her mother immediately moved into the other lane and drove around the vehicle. The woman said the driver might have been angry with her mother for driving slowly. She said the driver had forced her mother's vehicle into the grass after she pulled out onto Gum Springs Church Rd.
•dispute on Mead Ct. where dispatch received a report of a woman jumping on her boyfriend's car, refusing to let him leave a residence. A deputy responded to the address, but no one with the woman's name lived at the home and no one there saw a dispute.
•harassing communications and electronically furnishing obscene material to minors on Skelton Rd. where a juvenile said she received an image that included her boyfriend's face and genitals. The person who sent the picture demanded money and threatened to send the photo to family members if they weren't paid. A deputy told the teen the threat was likely a scam.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 at South Hampton Circle where a woman performed CPR on a man. A deputy assisted with CPR until emergency medical services arrived.
•information on Jackson Park Dr. where a woman said the driver of a truck repeatedly pulls into her driveway. The woman said her neighbors also observed the driver pull into her residence and back out.
•welfare check on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a woman said her daughter threw water at her and tore up the house. She said her daughter abuses prescription drugs.
•suspicious activity on Fern Ct. where a woman said her husband, whom she is divorcing, dropped off an envelope at her home though he is supposed to be unaware of where she lives. She said he had previously threatened to murder her if she left him.
