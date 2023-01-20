A Hall County inmate who walked away from a work release detail on Dec. 22 is back in custody, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
On Friday, Jan. 20, deputies with the HCSO Warrants Service Unit located Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, of Flowery Branch at an abandoned house on Talley Lane just off Thompson Mill Road. Rogers was taken into custody without incident around 2:30 p.m.
