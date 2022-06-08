Jerry Lamar Thomas, 31, of Gainesville, a work-release inmate who escaped from custody Monday evening, has been arrested and returned to the Hall County Jail, according to a press release.
Thomas was taken into custody without incident at a location on Candler Road around 12:30 p.m. today, according to jail officials. Thomas has been charged with escape.
In addition, two of Thomas’ acquaintances were arrested and charged with hindering apprehension. The names of those suspects have not been released at this time.
Thomas left the Hall County Jail on Barber Rd. at 5:45 p.m. on Monday for a job interview at Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation on Industrial Boulevard in Gainesville. Jail officials said they received a call from Pilgrim’s Pride at 6:20 p.m. saying Thomas never showed up for the appointment. At 6:25 p.m., the jail received an alert indicating Thomas’ ankle monitor had been removed.
Thomas was last arrested on May 9 on drug possession charges. He had been court-ordered to participate in the work release program.
