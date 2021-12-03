A Hall County Jail inmate who walked away from jail grounds Dec. 2 is back in custody, according to a press release.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit arrested Mike James Wade, 27, of Gainesville, at a residence in Gillsville at approximately 7:15am on Dec. 3.
Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Units picked up Wade in the 3,000 block of Laprad Circle in Gillsville and returned him to the Hall County Jail.
Wade now faces new charges of interference with government property and escape.
In addition to Wade’s arrest, his mother, Susan Wade, 54 and Ashely Huff, 30, were also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension.
The incident remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.